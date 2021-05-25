Skip to content

Left to right: Brothers Yuriy Kolotinskiy, Mikhail Reshetnikov, and Anatoliy Sarychev

MARCH 27, 2024
RUSSIA

Remaining Confident, Prepared, and Positive

The Leninskiy District Court of Barnaul in the Altai Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Yuriy Kolotinskiy, Mikhail Reshetnikov, and Anatoliy Sarychev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profiles

We are grateful for brothers such as these, who are modern-day examples of faith and reliance on Jehovah. We are convinced that they will continue to benefit from Jehovah’s loyal love and faithfulness.—Psalm 25:10.

Time Line

  1. May 25, 2021

    Criminal case initiated against Mikhail

  2. May 27, 2021

    Mikhail’s home searched. He and Antonina interrogated. Mikhail placed under travel restrictions

  3. October 6, 2022

    Criminal case initiated against Anatoliy and Yuriy and combined with Mikhail’s case

  4. October 7, 2022

    Anatoliy and Yuriy placed under travel restrictions

  5. January 19, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

NEWS RELEASES

Remaining Confident, Prepared, and Positive

