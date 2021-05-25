MARCH 27, 2024
Remaining Confident, Prepared, and Positive
The Leninskiy District Court of Barnaul in the Altai Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Yuriy Kolotinskiy, Mikhail Reshetnikov, and Anatoliy Sarychev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profiles
We are grateful for brothers such as these, who are modern-day examples of faith and reliance on Jehovah. We are convinced that they will continue to benefit from Jehovah’s loyal love and faithfulness.—Psalm 25:10.
Time Line
May 25, 2021
Criminal case initiated against Mikhail
May 27, 2021
Mikhail’s home searched. He and Antonina interrogated. Mikhail placed under travel restrictions
October 6, 2022
Criminal case initiated against Anatoliy and Yuriy and combined with Mikhail’s case
October 7, 2022
Anatoliy and Yuriy placed under travel restrictions
January 19, 2023
Criminal trial began