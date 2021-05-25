Remaining Confident, Prepared, and Positive

Yuriy Kolotinskiy

Born: 1955 (Moldova)

Biography: Worked as a heavy-machine operator in the mining industry

Married Nataliya in 1977

Wondered why there is so much suffering. Received clear answers from the Bible after studying with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Both Yuriy and Nataliya were baptized in 1995

Personal Comments

What Bible account has helped you to feel confident of Jehovah’s support?

I often think about the Israelites after they left Egypt. Jehovah led and protected them the entire time they were in the wilderness. I feel that he is doing something similar for me. Each time I am called to court, I imagine Jehovah going ahead of me. Feeling his support convinces me that he loves me and that he will give me the strength to endure and maintain my loyalty no matter what happens. My faith and firm belief that I am on the right path have never been stronger, and I am prepared to do whatever I can to defend Jehovah’s name.