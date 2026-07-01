Roman Khorikov

Born: 1988 (Surgut)

Baptized: 2009

Background: Worked as a mechanic. Married Filiya in 2020. His father, Yuriy, was sentenced in the same case

Charged with: Organizing and financing the activities of an extremist organization

Sentence: Suspended prison sentence of six years and four months

Personal Comments

What has helped you to cope with these unpredictable circumstances?

This entire time, I have felt as if I have been on a leash—waiting for our home to be searched, for charges to be filed, for a trial to unfold, and finally, for a verdict. The uncertainty has been stifling. Yet through it all, I have found that prayer is the most powerful antidote to discouragement. I pour out my deepest thoughts and feelings to Jehovah, and then I deliberately search for even the smallest blessings. This keeps Jehovah at the center of my thoughts, and with that comes a peace that cannot be taken away.