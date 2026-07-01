JULY 1, 2026
RUSSIA
“Prayer Is the Most Powerful Antidote to Discouragement”
“Prayer Is the Most Powerful Antidote to Discouragement”
On June 19, 2026, the Surgut City Court of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area—Yugra convicted Brothers Roman Khorikov, Yuriy Khorikov, and Kirill Severinchik. The brothers were given suspended prison sentences of six years and four months, six years and six months, and four years respectively.
Profiles
We take comfort in knowing that Jehovah remains ever alert to the needs of his people and is always ready to strengthen and help them.—Psalm 121:3, 4.