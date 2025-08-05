Log In (opens new window)
AUGUST 5, 2025
RUSSIA

Brothers Anatoliy Artamonov (left) and Aleksandr Krushevskiy (right)

"Persecution Will Not Deprive Me of Happiness"

“Persecution Will Not Deprive Me of Happiness”

On July 29, 2025, the Birobidzhanskiy District Court of the Jewish Autonomous Region convicted Brothers Anatoliy Artamonov and Aleksandr Krushevskiy and gave them each a suspended prison sentence of five years. They are not required to go to prison at this time.

Profiles

Whatever challenges we may face, we are comforted to know that Jehovah will never abandon those who remain faithful to him.—Joshua 1:5.

“Persecution Will Not Deprive Me of Happiness”

“Persecution Will Not Deprive Me of Happiness”
