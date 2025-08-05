Anatoliy Artamonov

Born: 1952 (Kuldur, Jewish Autonomous Region)

Baptized: 1995

Background: Works as an electrician. Married Lyudmila in 1994. They have a son and a daughter. Their daughter, Sister Larisa Artamonova, and her son, Brother Yevgeniy Yegorov, were both tried and convicted for their faith

Charged with: Organizing religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Sentence: Five-year suspended prison sentence

Personal Comments

What Bible verse has impacted your life during this difficult time?

The words at 1 Peter 4:14 have especially comforted me: “If you are being reproached for the name of Christ, you are happy, because the spirit of glory, yes, the spirit of God, is resting upon you.” I am deeply grateful for the constant strength Jehovah provides through his holy spirit. He answers my prayers for peace of mind, and he ensures that I have what I need to endure. I know that he will never abandon me. With his love and support, persecution will not deprive me of happiness.