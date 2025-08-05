AUGUST 5, 2025
“Persecution Will Not Deprive Me of Happiness”
On July 29, 2025, the Birobidzhanskiy District Court of the Jewish Autonomous Region convicted Brothers Anatoliy Artamonov and Aleksandr Krushevskiy and gave them each a suspended prison sentence of five years. They are not required to go to prison at this time.
Whatever challenges we may face, we are comforted to know that Jehovah will never abandon those who remain faithful to him.—Joshua 1:5.