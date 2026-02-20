Oleg Postnikov Convicted for a Second Time—Sentenced to Over Six Years in Prison

On February 12, 2026, the Birobidzhanskiy District Court of the Jewish Autonomous Region convicted Brother Oleg Postnikov and sentenced him to six years and two months in prison.

This is the second criminal case initiated against Oleg. The first case also included his wife, Sister Agnessa Postnikova. They were both convicted and given suspended prison sentences on August 23, 2023. Authorities launched this additional criminal case against Oleg while he was serving his suspended prison sentence and placed him in detention on April 3, 2025.

While Oleg was in pretrial detention, Agnessa commented: “We have been married for 36 years. Oleg is a wonderful husband, and I miss him very much. But we have not been left on our own. Thanks to the support of Jehovah and our spiritual family, we stay positive. The letters Oleg receives from our friends are a huge encouragement to him. And since the day Oleg was taken away, our brothers and sisters have been there for me. It is a privilege to have a close relationship with our Creator and to feel his support. As a result, we are able to keep moving forward!”

We are grateful to know that although Oleg and Agnessa remain apart, they can depend on Jehovah’s loyal love to help them endure.—Psalm 63:3.