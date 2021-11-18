APRIL 20, 2023
RUSSIA
Observing Creation Strengthens Brother Okhapkin
The Kineshemskiy City Court of the Ivanovo Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Andrey Okhapkin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
Like Andrey, we are grateful for “the wonderful works of God,” which remind us of His loving care.—Job 37:14.
Time Line
November 18, 2021
Criminal case initiated
November 23, 2021
Six homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses searched, including Andrey’s home. Arrested and placed in temporary detention
November 24, 2021
Criminally charged
November 25, 2021
Sent to pretrial detention
February 17, 2022
Released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
July 14, 2022
Released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions
December 15, 2022
Criminal trial began