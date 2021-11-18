Skip to content

Brother Andrey Okhapkin and his wife, Irina

APRIL 20, 2023
RUSSIA

Observing Creation Strengthens Brother Okhapkin

The Kineshemskiy City Court of the Ivanovo Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Andrey Okhapkin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

Like Andrey, we are grateful for “the wonderful works of God,” which remind us of His loving care.—Job 37:14.

Time Line

  1. November 18, 2021

    Criminal case initiated

  2. November 23, 2021

    Six homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses searched, including Andrey’s home. Arrested and placed in temporary detention

  3. November 24, 2021

    Criminally charged

  4. November 25, 2021

    Sent to pretrial detention

  5. February 17, 2022

    Released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest

  6. July 14, 2022

    Released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions

  7. December 15, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

