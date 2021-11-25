Skip to content

Sister Anna Matveyeva

MAY 14, 2024
RUSSIA

“Obedience Brings Blessings”

The Lesosibirsk City Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Anna Matveyeva. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are grateful to know that if we, like Anna, heed Jehovah’s reminders, we will always be joyful.—Psalm 119:111, 112.

Time Line

  1. November 25, 2021

    After authorities secretly recorded the brothers for nearly a year, the houses of six of Jehovah’s Witnesses were searched in Lesosibirsk, including Anna’s home

  2. January 30, 2023

    Criminal case initiated

  3. February 17, 2023

    Placed under travel restrictions

  4. December 29, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

"Obedience Brings Blessings"

