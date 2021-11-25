MAY 14, 2024
RUSSIA
“Obedience Brings Blessings”
The Lesosibirsk City Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Anna Matveyeva. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are grateful to know that if we, like Anna, heed Jehovah’s reminders, we will always be joyful.—Psalm 119:111, 112.
Time Line
November 25, 2021
After authorities secretly recorded the brothers for nearly a year, the houses of six of Jehovah’s Witnesses were searched in Lesosibirsk, including Anna’s home
January 30, 2023
Criminal case initiated
February 17, 2023
Placed under travel restrictions
December 29, 2023
Criminal trial began