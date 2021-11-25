Anna Matveyeva

Born: 1977 (Selenduma, Republic of Buryatia)

Biography: Teaches Russian language and literature

Married in 1998. She and her husband have one son and one daughter

Studied the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses for several years. Was moved to dedicate her life to Jehovah after coming to understand the ransom. Baptized in 2013

Personal Comments

What is one of the most valuable lessons you have learned through this experience?

Obedience brings blessings. Time and time again, I have heard counsel to avoid materialism, to give priority to spiritual things, to read the Bible daily, to pray, and to build my trust in Jehovah. I do not know how I would view my present situation if I had merely looked at those reminders as good advice and not as a call to action. Following such direction—week after week, year after year—is what is helping me not to flinch in the face of this tremendous challenge.