Mikhail Sveshnikov

Born: 1969 (Kovrov)

Baptized: 2011

Background: Worked as a milling machine operator. Married Yelena in 1992. They had two sons and two daughters. Their oldest daughter died in a car accident in 2012

Charged with: Participating in religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Spent almost four months under house arrest

Sentence: Fined 250,000 rubles ($2,973 U.S.)

Personal Comments

How have you felt Jehovah’s love during this time?

During this trial, I have struggled with feelings of fear and worry about what will happen next. This has given me more empathy for the prophet Jonah. His fear led him to flee from his assignment, but Jehovah demonstrated his power and loyal love by helping Jonah overcome his feelings. Similarly, Jehovah is helping me to cope with my own troubling emotions. Throughout this time, I have seen Jehovah consistently act lovingly in my behalf and respond quickly to my prayers, sometimes in surprising ways. This leaves me with a feeling of immense gratitude. I knew that I loved Jehovah very much, but now more than ever, I realize how much Jehovah loves me.