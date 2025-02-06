Skip to content

FEBRUARY 6, 2025
RUSSIA

Brother Aleksandr Sazhin

“Nothing Is More Valuable Than My Relationship With Jehovah”

On January 28, 2025, the Fokinskiy City Court of the Primorye Territory convicted Brother Aleksandr Sazhin and gave him a three-year suspended prison sentence. He is not required to go to prison at this time.

Profile

Like Aleksandr, we are confident that no matter what losses we experience on account of our faith, we can ‘rejoice and be overjoyed, since our reward is great in the heavens.’—Matthew 5:12.

“Nothing Is More Valuable Than My Relationship With Jehovah”
