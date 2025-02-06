Aleksandr Sazhin

Born: 1971 (Fokino)

Baptized: 2008

Background: Works as a taxi driver. Married Irina in 1993. They have one daughter

Charged with: Discussing the Bible and conducting religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Sentence: Three-year suspended prison sentence

Personal Comments

How has this experience affected your view of material things?

After my criminal trial began, I was forced to quit my job and my bank accounts were frozen. But Jehovah never abandoned our family. I have clearly seen his hand supporting us both spiritually and materially. It reminds me of what Paul wrote to the Christians in Jerusalem who had suffered persecution. At Hebrews 10:34, it says: “For you expressed sympathy for those in prison and you accepted joyfully the plundering of your belongings, knowing that you yourselves have a better and an enduring possession.” After my experience, I now understand why those Christians could joyfully accept the loss of their belongings. Nothing is more valuable than my relationship with Jehovah.