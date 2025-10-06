OCTOBER 6, 2025
RUSSIA
“Nothing Can Prevent Jehovah From Supporting the Ones He Loves”
On September 30, 2025, the Vyselkovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory convicted Sister Nataliya Novoseletskaya and gave her a two-year suspended prison sentence. She is not required to go to prison at this time.
Profile
May we all continue to cherish Jehovah’s acts of loyal love in our behalf and look to him as our ‘secure refuge and our shield’ during these difficult last days.—Psalm 144:2.