Nataliya Novoseletskaya

Born: 1963 (Dombarovsky, Orenburg Region)

Baptized: 2008

Background: Worked as a salesclerk prior to retirement. Has a son and a daughter

Charged with: Participating in religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Sentence: Two-year suspended prison sentence

Personal Comments

What Bible verses help you to face the future with confidence?

One of my favorite verses is Matthew 6:34: “So never be anxious about the next day, for the next day will have its own anxieties.” I do not waste my energy worrying about what might happen or trying to work out every detail. Rather, I have learned to deal with things one day at a time. I am able to do this thanks to the reassurance at Lamentations 3:22, 23: “It is because of Jehovah’s loyal love that we have not come to our finish, for his mercies never end. They are new each morning.” Jehovah has lovingly cared for me many times, and I know he will continue to do so, no matter what each day brings. I am convinced that nothing can prevent Jehovah from supporting the ones he loves.