APRIL 28, 2023
RUSSIA
“Nothing Can Deprive Me of My Joy”
The Kovrovskiy City Court of the Vladimir Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Roman Adestov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are confident that Jehovah, the “eternal Rock,” will continue to ‘safeguard those who fully lean on him’ and that he will ‘give them continuous peace.’—Isaiah 26:3, 4.
Time Line
June 28, 2021
Criminal case initiated
July 8, 2021
Home searched. Arrested
July 9, 2021
Placed in pretrial detention
November 25, 2021
Released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
June 21, 2022
Released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions
September 26, 2022
Criminal trial began