Pavel Sidorenko

Born: 1958 (Krymsk, Krasnodar Territory)

Biography: Worked as a mechanical engineer

Married Marina in 1981. They have one daughter

Became interested in Jehovah’s Witnesses when his questions about the origin of life were answered from the Bible. He and Marina were baptized in 1991

Personal Comments

What verses from the Bible have encouraged you during this challenging period?

I appreciate what is explained at Romans 8:38, 39: “For I am convinced that neither death nor life nor angels nor governments nor things now here nor things to come nor powers nor height nor depth nor any other creation will be able to separate us from God’s love.” Having that reassurance of Jehovah’s constant love gives me great strength. He knows what I am going through and understands my feelings. Nothing brings me greater joy than my relationship with Jehovah.