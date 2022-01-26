AUGUST 25, 2023
“Nothing Brings Me Greater Joy Than My Relationship With Jehovah”
The Goryacheklyuchevskoy City Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Pavel Sidorenko. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
Like Pavel, we rejoice in the knowledge that our efforts to remain on the “path of life” will result in abundant joy and happiness.—Psalm 16:11.
Time Line
January 26, 2022
Criminal case initiated
January 28, 2022
Home searched. Interrogated and placed under travel restrictions
March 22, 2023
Criminal trial began