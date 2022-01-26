Skip to content

Brother Pavel Sidorenko

AUGUST 25, 2023
RUSSIA

“Nothing Brings Me Greater Joy Than My Relationship With Jehovah”

The Goryacheklyuchevskoy City Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Pavel Sidorenko. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

Like Pavel, we rejoice in the knowledge that our efforts to remain on the “path of life” will result in abundant joy and happiness.—Psalm 16:11.

Time Line

  1. January 26, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  2. January 28, 2022

    Home searched. Interrogated and placed under travel restrictions

  3. March 22, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

