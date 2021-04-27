DECEMBER 6, 2023
RUSSIA
“No Trial Can Break True Faith”
The Kaltanskiy District Court of the Kemerovo Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksandr Tsikunov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
How grateful we are for the many examples of loyalty that remind us that no one who rests his faith on Jehovah and his Son, Jesus Christ, will be disappointed.—Romans 10:11.
Time Line
April 27, 2021
Criminal case initiated
May 2, 2021
Home searched. Detained and sent to pretrial detention
May 4, 2021
Released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
June 24, 2021
Released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions
July 25, 2023
Criminal trial began