MAY 1, 2023
RUSSIA
“My Problems Are Only Temporary”
The Urupskiy District Court of the Karachayevo-Circassian Republic will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Irina Perefileva. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
Like Irina, we are comforted to know that no matter how difficult the trials we face seem, they are “momentary and light” compared to the blessings Jehovah has in store for his faithful servants.—2 Corinthians 4:17.
Time Line
January 9, 2021
Home searched
November 22, 2021
Criminal case initiated
November 23, 2021
Home searched again
November 29, 2021
Charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization
October 15, 2022
Placed under travel restrictions
December 6, 2022
Criminal trial began