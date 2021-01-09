Irina Perefileva

Born: 1965 (Verkhnyaya Pyshma, Sverdlovsk Region)

Biography: Worked in construction and janitorial services

Has two sons

Introduced to Jehovah’s Witnesses by her mother. Appreciated learning what the Bible says about the meaning of life, happiness, and the future. Baptized in 2003

Personal Comments

How has this difficult experience strengthened you?

I was very afraid and upset the first few times I was interrogated. I prayed to Jehovah for peace and to help me maintain my composure. With his help, I have been able to be friendly, remain peaceable, and avoid getting easily offended, no matter the circumstances.

The brothers and sisters are also a real support to me. They remind me that my problems are only temporary and that Jehovah is by my side to help and protect me. Their encouragement and assistance have been invaluable.