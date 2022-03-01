MARCH 29, 2024
RUSSIA
“My Heart Is Not Filled With Worry or Fear”
The Khabarovsk District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Valeriy Rabota. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are grateful for Valeriy’s example of faith, and we know that Jehovah will guard him and all who continue to prove themselves loyal.—Psalm 37:28.
Time Line
March 1, 2022
Criminal case initiated
March 3, 2022
Home searched. Interrogated and placed in a temporary detention center
March 5, 2022
Transferred to a pretrial detention center
June 29, 2022
Released from pretrial detention center and placed under house arrest
October 7, 2022
Released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions
May 11, 2023
Criminal trial began