Brother Valeriy Rabota

MARCH 29, 2024
RUSSIA

“My Heart Is Not Filled With Worry or Fear”

The Khabarovsk District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Valeriy Rabota. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

We are grateful for Valeriy’s example of faith, and we know that Jehovah will guard him and all who continue to prove themselves loyal.—Psalm 37:28.

Time Line

  1. March 1, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  2. March 3, 2022

    Home searched. Interrogated and placed in a temporary detention center

  3. March 5, 2022

    Transferred to a pretrial detention center

  4. June 29, 2022

    Released from pretrial detention center and placed under house arrest

  5. October 7, 2022

    Released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions

  6. May 11, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

