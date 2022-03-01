Valeriy Rabota

Born: 1961 (Ukraine)

Biography: Worked as a delivery driver

Prayed to God to know who He was. Jehovah’s Witnesses contacted him the next day, and he began to have his questions answered. Baptized in 1995

Married Elvira in 2018

Personal Comments

What helped you to remain calm when the officers showed up to search your home?

My wife and I had just finished having lunch when we heard a loud bang on our door. It sounded like a huge stone had been thrown against it. At that moment, I realized what was happening. I immediately recalled an illustration that depicted a powerful angel looking down on a house where a family sat praying while armed soldiers were about to break in. I told my wife: “Jehovah, Jesus, and many angels are watching over us right now.” I said a quick prayer, and I went to open the door. It is difficult to explain the sense of calm and closeness I felt with Jehovah both in that moment and ever since. Thanks to Jehovah, my heart is not filled with worry or fear. It is filled with peace and tranquility.