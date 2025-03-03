‘My Goal Is to Endure Trials With Dignity’

Aleksey Ovchar

Born: 1979 (Troitsk, Moscow Region)

Baptized: 1997

Background: Worked as a translator and manager at a trading company. Married Mariya in 2015

Charged with: Organizing and conducting religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Sentence: Six-year suspended prison sentence

Personal Comments

What has helped you to persevere through these trials?

When I openly share my feelings with Jehovah and express gratitude for all of the good things he gives me, any negative thoughts dissolve away. This allows me to focus on the positive and overcome discouragement. I remind myself that Jehovah has not promised a smooth path as we travel through these last days. Each of us will face persecution, no matter what country we live in. So my goal is to keep learning how to endure these trials with dignity and remain focused on how Jehovah is supporting me.