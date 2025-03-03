MARCH 3, 2025
RUSSIA
‘My Goal Is to Endure Trials With Dignity’
On February 26, 2025, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy City Court of the Kamchatka Territory convicted Brother Aleksey Ovchar and gave him a six-year suspended prison sentence. He is not required to go to prison at this time.
We are grateful for Aleksey’s example of faith and reliance on Jehovah. As we endure through these last days, we find comfort in the wonderful ‘future and hope’ that Jehovah promises us.—Jeremiah 29:11.