Motivated by Examples of Faith

Born: 1978 (Kamyshevka, Rostov Region)

Biography: Worked in manufacturing and construction

Met Jehovah’s Witnesses when his mother began studying the Bible. Attended a Witness convention and was impressed with the warmth and unity he saw. Baptized in 1997

Married Marina in 2008

Personal Comments

How did you prepare yourself to face persecution?

When Brother Dennis Christensen was arrested in 2017 and eventually sentenced to prison, I thought about ways I could strengthen my faith before I faced arrest. I began praying in harmony with the words recorded at Psalm 26:2, where David asked Jehovah to examine him and refine his thoughts and his heart. I began asking Jehovah to help me to identify my personal shortcomings. I reread publications such as the Proclaimers book and Jesus—The Way, the Truth, the Life. I also memorized Bible verses in which Jehovah promises to help his servants when they are under trial.

What Bible account has helped you to endure?

I have been encouraged by Elijah’s example. When he was running away from wicked Queen Jezebel, he needed Jehovah’s help. In response, Jehovah not only demonstrated his power but also comforted Elijah and reassured him that he was not alone. Knowing that Jehovah is with me and ready to come to my aid helps me to overcome any fear.