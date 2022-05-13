Skip to content

Brother Dmitriy Dolzhikov and his wife, Marina

MAY 2, 2023
RUSSIA

Motivated by Examples of Faith

The Leninskiy District Court of Novosibirsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Dmitriy Dolzhikov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to strengthen Dmitriy and all of us as He takes note of our faith and endurance.—Revelation 2:19.

Time Line

  1. May 13, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  2. September 8, 2022

    Apartment searched. Placed in temporary detention

  3. September 9, 2022

    Interrogated and transported by plane from Chelyabinsk to a pretrial detention center in Novosibirsk, over 1,500 kilometers (932 mi) away

  4. November 11, 2022

    Criminal trial began

  5. November 24, 2022

    Released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest

 

