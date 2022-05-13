MAY 2, 2023
RUSSIA
Motivated by Examples of Faith
The Leninskiy District Court of Novosibirsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Dmitriy Dolzhikov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to strengthen Dmitriy and all of us as He takes note of our faith and endurance.—Revelation 2:19.
Time Line
May 13, 2022
Criminal case initiated
September 8, 2022
Apartment searched. Placed in temporary detention
September 9, 2022
Interrogated and transported by plane from Chelyabinsk to a pretrial detention center in Novosibirsk, over 1,500 kilometers (932 mi) away
November 11, 2022
Criminal trial began
November 24, 2022
Released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest