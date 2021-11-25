MAY 9, 2024
RUSSIA
“Looking Beyond My Problems”
The Lesosibirsk City Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Andrey Shiyan. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
Like Andrey, may we find comfort and strength in Jehovah’s promises as we allow his ‘word to be our hope.’—Psalm 119:114.
Time Line
November 25, 2021
Home searched
April 11, 2023
Home searched again. Criminal case initiated. Placed under travel restrictions
December 29, 2023
Criminal trial began