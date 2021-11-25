Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Brother Andrey Shiyan

MAY 9, 2024
RUSSIA

“Looking Beyond My Problems”

“Looking Beyond My Problems”

The Lesosibirsk City Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Andrey Shiyan. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

Like Andrey, may we find comfort and strength in Jehovah’s promises as we allow his ‘word to be our hope.’—Psalm 119:114.

Time Line

  1. November 25, 2021

    Home searched

  2. April 11, 2023

    Home searched again. Criminal case initiated. Placed under travel restrictions

  3. December 29, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

You May Also Like

NEWS RELEASES

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

“Looking Beyond My Problems”

English
“Looking Beyond My Problems”
https://cms-imgp.jw-cdn.org/img/p/702024044/univ/art/702024044_univ_sqr_xl.jpg