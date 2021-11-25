Andrey Shiyan

Born: 1969 (Lesosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk Territory)

Biography: Worked as a customs specialist

Married Inna in 1992. They have one daughter

Inna, her mother, and her younger brother began to study with Jehovah’s Witnesses first. Andrey agreed to attend a meeting and was impressed by the clear logic found in the Bible

Inna was baptized in 2001, and Andrey in 2002

Personal Comments

What helps you to maintain your peace of mind?

I have grown to appreciate what is written at Romans 15:13: “May the God who gives hope fill you with all joy and peace by your trusting in him, so that you may abound in hope with power of holy spirit.” Meditating on my hope is what helps me to cope. Whenever I see the clouds of fear or doubt building, I take a mental excursion to the new world. The more often I picture myself there, the less often I find myself weighed down by what is happening. This gives me strength and motivates me to keep looking beyond my problems to what awaits not only me but all of us in the future.