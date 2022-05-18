Anton Kokovin

Born: 1990 (Yaroslavl, Yaroslavl Region)

Biography: Works as a communications engineer

His mother instilled Bible principles in him from childhood. As a teenager, began to think seriously about life. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2009

Personal Comments

What helps you maintain your confidence?

Jesus prophesied that his followers would be persecuted. So Jehovah knows both what is happening and how to help me. The guidance I receive through his Word and his organization is always exactly what I need to remain faithful. I also think of what is written at Psalm 30:11: “You have changed my mourning into dancing; you have removed my sackcloth, and you clothe me with rejoicing.” There are many things about my situation that are unknown. But I am confident that this verse will be fulfilled in my case. I know Jehovah will work things out in the best possible way.