Brother Anton Kokovin

NOVEMBER 27, 2023
RUSSIA

“Jehovah Will Work Things Out”

The Dzerzhinskiy District Court of Yaroslavl will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Anton Kokovin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We too remain confident that Jehovah will richly bless the faith and endurance of all those who choose to support his sovereignty.—Hebrews 11:6.

Time Line

  1. May 18, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  2. May 19, 2022

    Home searched. Interrogated

  3. June 6, 2022

    Officially charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization and placed under travel restrictions

  4. May 29, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

