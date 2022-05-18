NOVEMBER 27, 2023
RUSSIA
“Jehovah Will Work Things Out”
The Dzerzhinskiy District Court of Yaroslavl will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Anton Kokovin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We too remain confident that Jehovah will richly bless the faith and endurance of all those who choose to support his sovereignty.—Hebrews 11:6.
Time Line
May 18, 2022
Criminal case initiated
May 19, 2022
Home searched. Interrogated
June 6, 2022
Officially charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization and placed under travel restrictions
May 29, 2023
Criminal trial began