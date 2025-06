Aleksey Shcherbich

Born: 1972 (Belarus)

Baptized: 2003

Background: Worked as an interior decorator. Married Nataliya in 1994

Charged with: Organizing and financing the activities of an extremist organization

Spent almost one year in pretrial detention

Sentence: Fined 300,000 rubles ($3,774 U.S.)

Personal Comments From Aleksey’s Wife, Nataliya

How has Aleksey’s experience impacted you?

When Aleksey was first detained, he did not have a Bible. To maintain his spiritual routine, he would start each day by recalling a Bible verse and meditating on its application. He has also kept a prayerful attitude, talking to Jehovah throughout the day. This helps him stay spiritually strong and calm. On one occasion, a fellow inmate spoke negatively about Jehovah’s Witnesses and insulted Aleksey. He responded gently and kindly. This led the man to completely change his opinion about Jehovah’s Witnesses, and he began to treat Aleksey with respect. I often reflect on Aleksey’s patience and reliance on Jehovah. My goal is to also glorify Jehovah with my thoughts, words, and actions. I pray for his help every day. I know Jehovah will never let Aleksey and me down, forget us, or ignore our concerns. Never!