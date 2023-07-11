Valeriy Vyaznikov

Born: 1963 (Sredniy Urgal, Khabarovsk Territory)

Biography: Worked in a coal mine and later at a power station

Married Marina in 1991. The couple have four children

They began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses as a couple in 1993. Fulfillment of Bible prophecy convinced him the Bible is reliable. Both baptized in 1994

Personal Comments

What Bible verse has taken on special meaning to you during this difficult time?

One day I felt particularly anxious, so I prayed to Jehovah about it. Later that same day, a friend sent me a message that included several Bible verses. Among them was Jeremiah 31:3, where Jehovah says: “I have loved you with an everlasting love.” That thought really touched me. I was reminded again that Jehovah will never abandon me. He is truly a caring, loving, and tender God.