Brother Valeriy Vyaznikov

JULY 11, 2023
RUSSIA

“Jehovah Will Never Abandon Me”

The Pozharsky District Court of the Primorye Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Valeriy Vyaznikov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are confident that if we, like Valeriy, continue to rely on the power of God’s Word, we too will successfully endure all our trials.—Hebrews 4:12.

Time Line

  1. 2018

    Investigators conducted surveillance on Jehovah’s Witnesses in the city of Luchegorsk. An undercover agent pretending to be interested in the Bible made secret recordings of conversations with various Jehovah’s Witnesses in the area

  2. July 16, 2021

    Criminal case initiated against Valeriy. He was accused of trying to involve others in the activities of a banned organization

  3. December 5, 2022

    Placed under travel restrictions

  4. February 9, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

