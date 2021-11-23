MAY 23, 2024
RUSSIA
“Jehovah Will Be With Me”
The Urupskiy District Court of the Karachayevo-Circassian Republic will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Pasynkov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are grateful to know that despite experiencing various trials, we can always take refuge in Jehovah and rejoice in him.—Psalm 5:11.
Time Line
November 23, 2021
Authorities detained Aleksey at his place of employment and then searched his home
December 8, 2022
Criminal case initiated
March 3, 2023
Home searched a second time. Aleksey and Yuliya interrogated
March 31, 2023
Home of Aleksey’s mother and brothers searched
October 4, 2023
Placed under travel restrictions
December 14, 2023
Criminal trial began