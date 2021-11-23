Aleksey Pasynkov

Born: 1988 (Moscow, Moscow Region)

Biography: Raised by a single mother. Aleksey works as a plumber and interior finisher

His mother began studying with Jehovah’s Witnesses when he was ten years old. Impressed by the respect the Witnesses show for the Bible and the love they display. Aleksey’s mother was baptized in 2000, and Aleksey in 2002

Married Yuliya in 2013. They have a son who is disabled

Personal Comments

What Bible verse gives you and your wife the strength to endure?

I often meditate on 1 Corinthians 10:13, where it says: “No temptation has come upon you except what is common to men. But God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear, but along with the temptation he will also make the way out so that you may be able to endure it.” My wife and I have faced several difficult trials over the last few years. Our son was born with a severe mental disability. He is now eight years old and requires constant care. In 2021, my wife’s parents were in a car accident. Her father died, and her mother was left incapacitated. Then this persecution began. This verse reminds me that these types of trials are a sad part of life in this system. But we have felt many times that Jehovah is near, giving us the strength to endure. Without a doubt, I would like to see all these problems resolved as soon as possible. I am confident, though, that even if my trials last a while longer, Jehovah will be with me.