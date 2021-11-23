Skip to content

Brother Aleksey Pasynkov

MAY 23, 2024
RUSSIA

“Jehovah Will Be With Me”

The Urupskiy District Court of the Karachayevo-Circassian Republic will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Pasynkov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are grateful to know that despite experiencing various trials, we can always take refuge in Jehovah and rejoice in him.—Psalm 5:11.

Time Line

  1. November 23, 2021

    Authorities detained Aleksey at his place of employment and then searched his home

  2. December 8, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  3. March 3, 2023

    Home searched a second time. Aleksey and Yuliya interrogated

  4. March 31, 2023

    Home of Aleksey’s mother and brothers searched

  5. October 4, 2023

    Placed under travel restrictions

  6. December 14, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

