On April 10, 2025, the Birobidzhan District Court of the Jewish Autonomous Region convicted Sister Vladlena Kukavitsa and gave her a six-year suspended prison sentence. She is not required to go to prison at this time.

Profile

Vladlena Kukavitsa Born: 1990 (Birobidzhan) Baptized: 2004 Background: Works as a medical statistician Charged with: Discussing the Bible Sentence: Six-year suspended prison sentence Personal Comments Which Bible character’s example helps you to endure? As I read the account of Jeremiah being thrown into a cistern, I was moved to tears. I imagined how scared he must have been at that moment. Yet, Jehovah moved Ebed-melech to take action and rescue Jeremiah. (Jeremiah 38:6-13) Jehovah was with Jeremiah the entire time and always had control of the situation. It comforts me to know that Jehovah is also with me, no matter what circumstances I am in. I have experienced his help many times as my brothers and sisters came to my aid. It is heartwarming to know that Jehovah uses those who love him to care for me.

We are confident that Jehovah is a shield around us in our time of distress, providing the help we need to endure.—Psalm 3:3.