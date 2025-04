Maksim Khamatshin

Born: 1996 (Biryusinsk, Irkutsk Region)

Baptized: 2007

Background: Works as an electrician. Married Adelina in 2019

Charged with: Conducting religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Sentence: Six years in prison

Personal Comments

What particular challenge have you dealt with during this time?

It has not been easy for me to remain calm and stay focused. Sometimes my mind starts to race, and I begin to worry about what might happen in the future. In those moments, I feel like David when he said at Psalm 55:6: “If only I had wings like a dove! I would fly away and reside in safety.” However, I find comfort in knowing that Jehovah sees my struggles and hears my prayers. My wife and I remind ourselves to stop and reflect on how Jehovah has blessed us in the past and to take note of all he is doing for us now. Seeing him act in our behalf reassures me that he is always by my side and brings me a unique sense of inner peace.