Yelena Chernykh

Born: 1976 (Prokopyevsk)

Biography: After studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses, she drew closer to God. Baptized in 1998

Married Yuriy in 2006. He was convicted and sentenced to three years of forced labor in September 2023. They have three sons

Personal Comments

What are you grateful for as you continue enduring?

I am happy that I have been able to maintain my spiritual routine of prayer, Bible reading, and helping others. These activities help me battle discouragement. I also appreciate knowing that Jehovah regularly answers my prayers by giving me the strength and courage I need to defend his name in court. And what would I do without my dear brothers and sisters who support our family, pray for us, and provide us with material assistance? Jehovah never wavers in his care. As I face this trial, I am so grateful to Jehovah for always being with me, holding me by the hand.