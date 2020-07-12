Skip to content

Sister Yelena Chernykh

MARCH 21, 2024
RUSSIA

“Jehovah Never Wavers”

The Tsentralniy District Court of Prokopyevsk in the Kemerovo Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Yelena Chernykh. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are comforted to know that Jehovah “does not vary or change” but will continue to provide “every good gift and every perfect present” to help us to endure even the most difficult trials.—James 1:17.

Time Line

  1. July 12, 2020

    Home searched. Both Yelena and Yuriy interrogated

  2. May 25, 2023

    Criminal case initiated

  3. August 15, 2023

    Placed under travel restrictions

  4. October 9, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

NEWS RELEASES

