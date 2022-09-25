MARCH 19, 2024
RUSSIA
‘Jehovah Is the One Comforting Me’
The Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy City Court of the Kamchatka Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Chechulin and his wife, Sister Yelena Chechulina. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profiles
Like Sergey and Yelena, we too treasure the perfect gift of God’s Word as it restores our strength and gives us the wisdom we need to remain faithful even when under trial.—Psalm 19:7.
Time Line
September 25, 2022
Criminal case initiated
October 17, 2022
Home searched
September 6, 2023
Sergey placed under travel restrictions
September 7, 2023
Yelena placed under travel restrictions
December 26, 2023
Criminal trial began