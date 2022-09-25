Skip to content

Brother Sergey Chechulin and his wife, Yelena

MARCH 19, 2024
RUSSIA

‘Jehovah Is the One Comforting Me’

The Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy City Court of the Kamchatka Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Chechulin and his wife, Sister Yelena Chechulina. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profiles

Like Sergey and Yelena, we too treasure the perfect gift of God’s Word as it restores our strength and gives us the wisdom we need to remain faithful even when under trial.—Psalm 19:7.

Time Line

  1. September 25, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  2. October 17, 2022

    Home searched

  3. September 6, 2023

    Sergey placed under travel restrictions

  4. September 7, 2023

    Yelena placed under travel restrictions

  5. December 26, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

NEWS RELEASES

