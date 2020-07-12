Skip to content

Brother Yuriy Chernykh

APRIL 26, 2023
RUSSIA

“Jehovah Is Holding Us With Both Hands”

The Central District Court of Prokopyevsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Yuriy Chernykh. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to provide all his loyal servants ‘peace just like a river’ as they strive to remain faithful to him.—Isaiah 48:18.

Time Line

  1. July 12, 2020

    Home searched. Both Yuriy and Yelena interrogated

  2. November 5, 2021

    Criminal case initiated

  3. November 10, 2021

    Home searched a second time

  4. April 26, 2022

    Yuriy placed under travel restrictions

  5. July 18, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

