MAY 3, 2023
RUSSIA
“Jehovah Is Constantly Aware”
“Jehovah Is Constantly Aware”
The Kirovskiy District Court of Kazan will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Gerasimov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We know that Jehovah will never abandon his loyal servants. He is faithful and helps us to endure any trial.—1 Corinthians 10:13.
Time Line
February 10, 2022
Criminal case initiated
March 18, 2022
Home searched and interrogated
September 23, 2022
Placed under travel restrictions
February 22, 2023
Criminal trial began