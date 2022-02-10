Skip to content

Brother Aleksey Gerasimov

MAY 3, 2023
RUSSIA

“Jehovah Is Constantly Aware”

The Kirovskiy District Court of Kazan will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Gerasimov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We know that Jehovah will never abandon his loyal servants. He is faithful and helps us to endure any trial.—1 Corinthians 10:13.

Time Line

  1. February 10, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  2. March 18, 2022

    Home searched and interrogated

  3. September 23, 2022

    Placed under travel restrictions

  4. February 22, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

