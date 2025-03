Larisa Potapova

Born: 1964 (Germany)

Baptized: 2012

Background: Works as a security guard. Has one son

Charged with: Discussing the Bible

Sentence: Suspended prison sentence of two years and six months

Personal Comments

What helps you to maintain your focus on Jehovah and his purpose?

I consider prayer a gift. When I feel under stress, my prayers and the many prayers offered in my behalf always help me. They allow me to stay calm and feel much closer to Jehovah. I was also encouraged by a brother’s comment to me: “Consider this trial a privilege. It will allow you to give a witness, which is the most important thing.”