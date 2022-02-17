JULY 26, 2023
RUSSIA
‘Jehovah Is Always by My Side’
The Dimitrovskiy District Court of Kostroma will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Valentina Samus. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
It is comforting to know that we can rely on Jehovah through all of our trials, confident that “there is no rock like our God.”—1 Samuel 2:2.
Time Line
February 17, 2022
Criminal case initiated
March 15, 2022
Home searched
December 15, 2022
Criminally charged and placed under a recognizance agreement
March 24, 2023
Criminal trial began