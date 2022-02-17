Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Sister Valentina Samus

JULY 26, 2023
RUSSIA

‘Jehovah Is Always by My Side’

‘Jehovah Is Always by My Side’

The Dimitrovskiy District Court of Kostroma will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Valentina Samus. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

It is comforting to know that we can rely on Jehovah through all of our trials, confident that “there is no rock like our God.”—1 Samuel 2:2.

Time Line

  1. February 17, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  2. March 15, 2022

    Home searched

  3. December 15, 2022

    Criminally charged and placed under a recognizance agreement

  4. March 24, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

You May Also Like

NEWS RELEASES

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

‘Jehovah Is Always by My Side’

English
‘Jehovah Is Always by My Side’
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702023115/univ/art/702023115_univ_sqr_xl.jpg