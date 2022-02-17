‘Jehovah Is Always by My Side’

Valentina Samus

Born: 1949 (Kostroma, Kostroma Region)

Biography: Worked as a nurse practitioner. Now retired

Married Ivan in 1970. They raised a son and a daughter

Prayed that God would help her get to know him. Met Jehovah’s Witnesses soon after and began studying the Bible. Baptized in 2007

Personal Comments

How has your relationship with Jehovah grown stronger during this difficult time?

I have become more aware of how constant and unchangeable Jehovah is. Jehovah is my Father, and he is always by my side. I have repeatedly experienced how turning to him in prayer removes my fear and anxiety. I can talk to Jehovah about everything without any reservations. And I trust that whatever he allows to happen will ultimately be to my benefit. This makes me want to be loyal to him no matter what. The fact that we as Jehovah’s servants are flourishing despite being persecuted confirms his ability to protect us spiritually. I regularly ask that Jehovah help me maintain my faith and that my love for him will not fade away but burn brighter and brighter.