‘Jehovah Has Never Left Me’

Anatoliy Isakov

Born: 1964 (Kurgan)

Biography: Worked as a foreman at a vehicle manufacturing plant

Married Tatyana in 1988. The couple had two children, a son and a daughter. Their son passed away

After studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses, became convinced that there is a Creator. Baptized in 1993

Diagnosed with cancer of the blood. Also suffers from multiple compression fractures in his spine and ribs

Personal Comments

What effect have the criminal trial and the difficulties with your health had on your faith?

I have seen the truth of what is written at James 1:2, 3: “Consider it all joy, my brothers, when you meet with various trials, knowing as you do that this tested quality of your faith produces endurance.” The “various trials” I face have put my faith to the test. But the results have been positive. I have gained more faith and a stronger relationship with Jehovah. I am very grateful that Jehovah has surrounded me with his loving care and has never left me.