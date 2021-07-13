JANUARY 1, 2024
RUSSIA
‘Jehovah Has Never Left Me’
The Kurgan City Court of the Kurgan Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Anatoliy Isakov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We appreciate Anatoliy’s example of determination and faith despite his many challenges. And we are grateful to know that no matter what circumstances we face, Jehovah will prove to be the ‘rock of our hearts.’—Psalm 73:26.
Time Line
July 13, 2021
Criminal case initiated
July 14, 2021
Home searched. Placed in a temporary detention center
July 15, 2021
Transferred to a pretrial detention center
July 21, 2021
Appeal made to the Department of Health of the Kurgan Region to end Anatoliy’s detainment to allow him to resume chemotherapy treatment
August 28, 2021
After a request from the European Court of Human Rights, released from the pretrial detention center. Placed under travel restrictions
July 6, 2023
Criminal trial began