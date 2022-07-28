Skip to content

Left to right: Brother Boris Andreyev, Brother Anatoliy Li, and Sister Nataliya Sharapova

MAY 6, 2024
RUSSIA

“Jehovah Has Everything Under Control”

The Khorolskiy District Court of the Primorye Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Boris Andreyev, Brother Anatoliy Li, and Sister Nataliya Sharapova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

As He has for Anatoliy, Boris, and Nataliya, we are confident that Jehovah will continue to answer us in our days of distress and provide us with the strength to endure.—Psalm 20:1.

Time Line

  1. July 28, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  2. October 6, 2022

    Twelve homes searched in the village of Yaroslavsky. Boris and Nataliya placed in a temporary detention center

  3. October 7, 2022

    Boris and Nataliya transferred to a pretrial detention center

  4. October 12, 2022

    Anatoliy placed in a temporary detention center

  5. October 13, 2022

    Anatoliy transferred to a pretrial detention center

  6. October 5, 2023

    Criminal trial began

a b c During the preparation of this article, Brother Andreyev, Brother Li, and Sister Sharapova were all in pretrial detention and it was not possible to obtain their personal comments.

 

NEWS RELEASES

