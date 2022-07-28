“Jehovah Has Everything Under Control”

Boris Andreyev

Born: 1951 (Monastyrishche, Primorye Territory)

Biography: Worked as a dispatch agent for emergency services

Having his questions answered directly from the Bible convinced him he had found the truth. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2004

Married Aleksandra in 2020

Personal Comments From Boris’ Wife, Aleksandra

How has your husband helped you to endure this challenging time?

I remember one particularly difficult day after Boris had been detained. I felt emotionally crushed, and I broke down in tears. I described in a letter to Boris what had happened and how I felt. In his reply, he expressed understanding and sympathy. But most important, he reminded me of all the difficulties we had faced and overcome in the past with Jehovah’s help. That was exactly what I needed, and it convinced me even more that Jehovah will never abandon us.