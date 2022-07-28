MAY 6, 2024
RUSSIA
“Jehovah Has Everything Under Control”
The Khorolskiy District Court of the Primorye Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Boris Andreyev, Brother Anatoliy Li, and Sister Nataliya Sharapova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
As He has for Anatoliy, Boris, and Nataliya, we are confident that Jehovah will continue to answer us in our days of distress and provide us with the strength to endure.—Psalm 20:1.
Time Line
July 28, 2022
Criminal case initiated
October 6, 2022
Twelve homes searched in the village of Yaroslavsky. Boris and Nataliya placed in a temporary detention center
October 7, 2022
Boris and Nataliya transferred to a pretrial detention center
October 12, 2022
Anatoliy placed in a temporary detention center
October 13, 2022
Anatoliy transferred to a pretrial detention center
October 5, 2023
Criminal trial began