Left to right: Brothers Aleksandr Sobyanin, Vladimir Timoshkin, and Vladimir Poltoradnev

SEPTEMBER 12, 2023
RUSSIA

“Jehovah Always Helps!”

On August 18, 2023, the Solikamsk City Court of the Perm Territory convicted Brothers Vladimir Poltoradnev, Aleksandr Sobyanin, and Vladimir Timoshkin. They were fined 638,000 rubles ($6,787 U.S.), 494,000 rubles ($5,255 U.S.), and 512,000 rubles ($5,447 U.S.) respectively. They are not required to go to prison at this time.

Profiles

We are confident that all who continue to put their trust in Jehovah will experience the blessings of his loyal love.—Psalm 13:5, 6.

Time Line

  1. July 28, 2020

    Homes searched. All three brothers placed in temporary detention

  2. July 29, 2020

    Vladimir Timoshkin released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest

  3. July 30, 2020

    Aleksandr released from temporary detention and placed under travel restrictions

  4. July 31, 2020

    Vladimir Poltoradnev released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest

  5. September 24, 2020

    Vladimir Poltoradnev released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions

  6. October 26, 2020

    Vladimir Timoshkin released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions

  7. May 16, 2023

    Criminal trial began

a No personal comments were available from Brother Vladimir Timoshkin.

 

