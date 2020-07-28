“Jehovah Always Helps!”

Vladimir Poltoradnev

Born: 1962 (Krasnoshekovo, Orenburg Region)

Biography: Worked repairing and maintaining sewing equipment

Became interested in studying the Bible after learning about prophecies being fulfilled. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2001

Personal Comments

What Bible account has helped you to strengthen your faith in Jehovah?

Reading 1 Samuel chapter 17 and meditating on it helps me. David had the courage to fight Goliath because he remembered how Jehovah had helped him in the past. In verse 37, he said: “Jehovah, who rescued me from the claws of the lion and the bear, he is the one who will rescue me from the hand of this Philistine.” When the investigator threatened me with ten years in prison, I initially felt afraid and uncertain. But then I began flipping through my mental photo album of experiences with Jehovah, and those memories strengthened my faith in him. Jehovah has never allowed anything to happen to me that I could not bear. I know he is always in control.