SEPTEMBER 12, 2023
RUSSIA
“Jehovah Always Helps!”
On August 18, 2023, the Solikamsk City Court of the Perm Territory convicted Brothers Vladimir Poltoradnev, Aleksandr Sobyanin, and Vladimir Timoshkin. They were fined 638,000 rubles ($6,787 U.S.), 494,000 rubles ($5,255 U.S.), and 512,000 rubles ($5,447 U.S.) respectively. They are not required to go to prison at this time.
Profiles
We are confident that all who continue to put their trust in Jehovah will experience the blessings of his loyal love.—Psalm 13:5, 6.
Time Line
July 28, 2020
Homes searched. All three brothers placed in temporary detention
July 29, 2020
Vladimir Timoshkin released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest
July 30, 2020
Aleksandr released from temporary detention and placed under travel restrictions
July 31, 2020
Vladimir Poltoradnev released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest
September 24, 2020
Vladimir Poltoradnev released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions
October 26, 2020
Vladimir Timoshkin released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions
May 16, 2023
Criminal trial began
a No personal comments were available from Brother Vladimir Timoshkin.