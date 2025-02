Liliya Dolinina

Born: 1946 (Obluchye, Jewish Autonomous Region)

Baptized: 2000

Background: Worked as a crane operator before retiring. Has two sons

Charged with: Discussing the Bible

Sentence: Suspended prison sentence of four years and six months

Personal Comments

How have you drawn closer to Jehovah as a result of this difficult situation?

I have read many experiences about Jehovah helping brothers and sisters in unusually stressful situations. During the search of my home, I became so nervous that I was trembling. All I could do was ask Jehovah for courage and holy spirit. Immediately, I felt strengthened. Now, it was my turn to personally experience his incredible support. I continue to face various challenges as a result of my age and poor health along with the anxieties of this criminal investigation. But I am convinced that in Jehovah’s strength, I can withstand any trial and remain loyal to him.