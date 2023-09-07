Galina Komissarova

Born: 1961 (Moscow, Moscow Region)

Biography: Worked as a teacher, guidance counselor, and speech therapist prior to retirement

Married Dmitriy in 1990. They had a son and daughter. Dmitriy passed away in 2003

Impressed by the practical advice found in the Bible. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2003

Personal Comments

What motivates you never to give up in your service to Jehovah?

I’ve come to know Jehovah as a grateful God who values even the smallest things I do to express my loyalty to him. This motivates me to do all I can to make his heart rejoice and live up to his confidence in me. No matter what challenges I may face, I would not want any other life. I cannot imagine living without Jehovah.