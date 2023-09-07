MAY 1, 2024
RUSSIA
“I Would Not Want Any Other Life”
The Tsentralniy District Court of Tolyatti in the Samara Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Galina Komissarova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
Like Galina, we treasure our opportunity to know Jehovah and serve him whole-souled, knowing that we ‘belong to him.’—Romans 14:8.
Time Line
September 7, 2023
Criminal case initiated
September 8, 2023
Apartment searched and Galina interrogated
September 19, 2023
Placed under travel restrictions
December 18, 2023
Criminal trial began