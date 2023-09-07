Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Sister Galina Komissarova

MAY 1, 2024
RUSSIA

“I Would Not Want Any Other Life”

“I Would Not Want Any Other Life”

The Tsentralniy District Court of Tolyatti in the Samara Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Galina Komissarova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

Like Galina, we treasure our opportunity to know Jehovah and serve him whole-souled, knowing that we ‘belong to him.’—Romans 14:8.

Time Line

  1. September 7, 2023

    Criminal case initiated

  2. September 8, 2023

    Apartment searched and Galina interrogated

  3. September 19, 2023

    Placed under travel restrictions

  4. December 18, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

You May Also Like

NEWS RELEASES

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

“I Would Not Want Any Other Life”

English
“I Would Not Want Any Other Life”
https://cms-imgp.jw-cdn.org/img/p/702024009/univ/art/702024009_univ_sqr_xl.jpg