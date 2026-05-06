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“I Refuse to Turn My Back on Jehovah”

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“I Refuse to Turn My Back on Jehovah”
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MAY 6, 2026
RUSSIA

Sister Galina Inkina and Brother Dmitriy Mladov

“I Refuse to Turn My Back on Jehovah”

“I Refuse to Turn My Back on Jehovah”

On April 14, 2026, the Taldomskiy District Court of the Moscow Region convicted Sister Galina Inkina and Brother Dmitriy Mladov and gave them suspended prison sentences of two years and six years respectively. They are not required to go to prison at this time.

Profiles

We are grateful to know that when we take our stand and remain “firm in the faith,” we are guaranteed Jehovah’s support and protection.—1 Peter 5:9, 10.

See Also

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Jehovah’s Witnesses Imprisoned for Their Faith—By Location

Locations where Jehovah’s Witnesses are imprisoned, sometimes under harsh conditions, for practicing their faith and exercising basic human rights.