MAY 6, 2026
RUSSIA
“I Refuse to Turn My Back on Jehovah”
“I Refuse to Turn My Back on Jehovah”
On April 14, 2026, the Taldomskiy District Court of the Moscow Region convicted Sister Galina Inkina and Brother Dmitriy Mladov and gave them suspended prison sentences of two years and six years respectively. They are not required to go to prison at this time.
Profiles
We are grateful to know that when we take our stand and remain “firm in the faith,” we are guaranteed Jehovah’s support and protection.—1 Peter 5:9, 10.