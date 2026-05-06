On April 14, 2026, the Taldomskiy District Court of the Moscow Region convicted Sister Galina Inkina and Brother Dmitriy Mladov and gave them suspended prison sentences of two years and six years respectively. They are not required to go to prison at this time.

Profiles

Galina Inkina Born: 1953 (Ilyinka, Kurgan Region) Baptized: 1997 Background: Worked in a hospital. Was diagnosed with cancer. Has one son Charged with: Participating in religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses Sentence: Suspended prison sentence of two years Personal Comments How have these trials affected your relationship with Jehovah? These difficult experiences have strengthened my bond with Jehovah and deepened my desire to remain loyal. Though there are moments when I feel anxious or nights when I sleep poorly, I am grateful that I am alive and that I am able to serve him. I am determined to keep trusting in and relying on Jehovah for the endurance I need.

Dmitriy Mladov Born: 1979 (Kandalaksha, Murmansk Region) Baptized: 2002 Background: Worked as an electrical equipment repairman. Married Yuliya in 2012 Charged with: Organizing and participating in religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses Spent one year in pretrial detention Sentence: Suspended prison sentence of six years Personal Comments What enabled you to endure your time in pretrial detention? Finding myself confined in a dark cell alongside hardened criminals was very disorienting and difficult. There was a striking contrast between the spiritual paradise I enjoyed outside of detention and the atmosphere inside. Right from the start, I made a decision to keep my mind focused on the most important issue—Jehovah’s sovereignty. This kept me from giving in to panic or fear. Satan has challenged all of God’s servants, accusing us of serving Him only when our lives are going well. I refuse to turn my back on Jehovah, regardless of the circumstances. It is an honor to take part in sanctifying Jehovah’s name.

We are grateful to know that when we take our stand and remain “firm in the faith,” we are guaranteed Jehovah’s support and protection.—1 Peter 5:9, 10.