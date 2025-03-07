MARCH 7, 2025
RUSSIA
“I Know Why I Am Being Persecuted”
“I Know Why I Am Being Persecuted”
On February 28, 2025, the Poronaysk City Court of the Sakhalin Region convicted Brother Daler Tokhtayev and sentenced him to six years in prison. He remains in custody.
Profile
While we are saddened that Daler and his family will remain separated during his prison sentence, we are confident that Jehovah, “the God of love and of peace,” will continue to sustain them.—2 Corinthians 13:11.
a Personal comments from Daler were not available during the preparation of this article.