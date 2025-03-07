Daler Tokhtayev

Born: 1990 (Tajikistan)

Baptized: 2008

Background: Worked as welder. Married Zhanna in 2012

Charged with: Organizing and conducting religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses via videoconference and discussing the Bible

Spent almost 11 months in pretrial detention prior to being sentenced to prison

Sentence: Six years in prison

Comments From Daler’s Final Statement in Court

I have never hidden the fact that I am one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. I am proud of it. My religion teaches me to do only good things, and applying Bible principles helps me in all areas of life. While in detention, I came across many different people—murderers, thieves, swindlers. They would ask me: “Why are you in jail?” They were always surprised when I explained that it was for my faith. But this is not surprising to me. I know why I am being persecuted. Jesus said: “If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you.” (John 15:20) If Jesus was able to endure his trials, I know that I can as well. Being behind bars has not broken my faith. On the contrary, it has made it even stronger. I have seen God’s care more clearly. He always answers my prayers and has given me peace in my heart.