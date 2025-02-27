Yevgeniy Semenov

Born: 1987 (Ishlei, Chuvash Republic)

Baptized: 2014

Background: Worked as a fumigator

Charged with: Organizing and conducting religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses via videoconference

Spent almost one and a half years in pretrial detention prior to being sentenced to prison

Sentence: Six years and three months in prison

Personal Comments From Yevgeniy’s Mother, Sister Elvira Semenova

How does Yevgeniy’s example encourage you?

Yevgeniy reassures me that despite the difficulties he faces, he is doing well. In his letters, he also reminds me of the importance of fully relying on Jehovah. He wrote: “Do not worry about me. Remember, I have Jehovah with me. He sees everything and truly cares. He keeps track of all our tears and will reward us if we are faithful. With Jehovah, I will overcome every challenge, and I will hug you soon!”

I can see what a strong and warm relationship Yevgeniy has with Jehovah, much like that of a father and son. He has complete confidence in Jehovah, which helps me to build my own faith and remain determined to endure.