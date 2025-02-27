FEBRUARY 27, 2025
RUSSIA
“I Have Jehovah With Me”
On February 20, 2025, the Cherkessk City Court of the Karachayevo-Circassian Republic convicted Brother Yevgeniy Semenov and sentenced him to six years and three months in prison. He remains in custody.
Profile
Regardless of the trials we face, we know that true happiness comes to all who maintain their trust in Jehovah.—Psalm 40:4.
a During the preparation of this article, Brother Semenov was in pretrial detention and it was not possible to obtain his personal comments.