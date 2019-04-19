JUNE 20, 2023
RUSSIA
“I Can Remain Faithful and Loyal”
The Oktyabrskiy District Court of Novosibirsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Tatyana Oleynik. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to bless Tatyana and all those who prove themselves “ready to obey” in all things.—James 3:17.
Time Line
April 19, 2019
Home searched
November 18, 2021
Criminal case initiated
January 26, 2023
Criminal trial began