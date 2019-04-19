Skip to content

Sister Tatyana Oleynik

JUNE 20, 2023
RUSSIA

“I Can Remain Faithful and Loyal”

The Oktyabrskiy District Court of Novosibirsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Tatyana Oleynik. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to bless Tatyana and all those who prove themselves “ready to obey” in all things.—James 3:17.

Time Line

  1. April 19, 2019

    Home searched

  2. November 18, 2021

    Criminal case initiated

  3. January 26, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

