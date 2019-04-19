Tatyana Oleynik

Born: 1952 (Khrushchevo, Tula Region)

Biography: Mother died when Tatyana was five years old. Worked as a crane operator. Raised a son and a daughter

Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2001

Personal Comments

What Christian quality has helped you during this difficult time?

Being in this very complicated situation, I better understand how important it is to be humble. I realize that in the past, I displayed a tendency to do some things my own way. But seeing the benefits of closely following the directions we have been given motivates me to continue following that guidance.

How have you benefited from seeing the courageous examples of others who are enduring persecution?

When I read or hear these experiences, I am assured that I am not alone. If my brothers and sisters can endure, I can remain faithful and loyal to Jehovah as well. I know Brother Aleksandr Seredkin and his wife personally. He is currently serving a six-year prison sentence. Their example has especially encouraged me and has illustrated the many ways Jehovah is able to provide support. The words at Hebrews 13:5, 6 are true: “For he has said: ‘I will never leave you, and I will never abandon you.’ So that we may be of good courage and say: ‘Jehovah is my helper; I will not be afraid.’”