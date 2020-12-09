SEPTEMBER 13, 2023
RUSSIA
“I Am Proud to Be One of Jehovah’s Witnesses!”
The Sovietskiy District Court of the City of Oryol will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Tatyana Piskareva. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
Like Tatyana, we take strength and comfort from knowing that we represent Jehovah and that he is always with us. We are honored to be called his Witnesses.—Isaiah 44:8.
Time Line
December 9, 2020
Tatyana and Vladimir’s home was searched. Vladimir was detained
December 11, 2020
Vladimir was sent to a pretrial detention center
October 28, 2021
Criminal case initiated against Tatyana
April 10, 2023
Criminal trial began