Sister Tatyana Piskareva

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023
RUSSIA

“I Am Proud to Be One of Jehovah’s Witnesses!”

The Sovietskiy District Court of the City of Oryol will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Tatyana Piskareva. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

Like Tatyana, we take strength and comfort from knowing that we represent Jehovah and that he is always with us. We are honored to be called his Witnesses.—Isaiah 44:8.

Time Line

  1. December 9, 2020

    Tatyana and Vladimir’s home was searched. Vladimir was detained

  2. December 11, 2020

    Vladimir was sent to a pretrial detention center

  3. October 28, 2021

    Criminal case initiated against Tatyana

  4. April 10, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

