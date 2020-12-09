Tatyana Piskareva

Born: 1956 (Belenikhino, Belgorod Region)

Biography: Worked in accounting

Married Vladimir in 1976. They have two children

Introduced to Jehovah’s Witnesses by a neighbor. Impressed by their kindness and knowledge of the Bible. She and Vladimir were baptized in 1995

Vladimir was arrested on December 9, 2020, and was sent to pretrial detention on December 11, 2020. At the time of writing, he was still in detention

Personal Comments

What scripture has helped you to cope with your husband’s detention and your own criminal trial?

The words at Psalm 139:4, 5 are a source of encouragement to me: “There is not a word on my tongue, but look! O Jehovah, you already know it well. Behind and before me, you surround me; and you lay your hand upon me.” During the most difficult moments, I continue to sense that Jehovah is with me and I feel confident that with his help I can endure whatever trials may yet come. My heart is filled with peace and calmness. I am more determined than ever to tell others about Jehovah. I am proud to be one of Jehovah’s Witnesses!