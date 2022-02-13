Sergey Dvurechenskiy

Born: 1975 (Vyselki)

Biography: Works in construction

Invited to attend a congregation meeting. Impressed by the logic of Bible teachings and how Jehovah’s Witnesses practice what they preach. Baptized in 2001

Married Yelena in 2009

Personal Comments

What important lesson have you learned from this experience?

As I continue to face this persecution, Jehovah is helping me better understand the words at Psalm 18:35: “You give me your shield of salvation, your right hand supports me, and your humility makes me great.” This verse reminds me that Jehovah will always provide the support I need, often through my brothers and sisters. Every time I receive their help, I feel valued and motivated to appreciate and cherish my brothers and sisters in return. We are one united body. It is a joy to know that I am part of Jehovah’s family of worshippers.