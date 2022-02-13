MAY 17, 2024
RUSSIA
“I Am Part of Jehovah’s Family”
The Vyselkovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Dvurechenskiy. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are greatly encouraged by the faithful examples of Sergey and others who have found that Jehovah is “a shield to all those taking refuge in him.”—Psalm 18:30.
Time Line
February 13, 2022
Authorities searched 31 homes, including Sergey’s, in Vyselki and nearby towns
June 15, 2023
Criminal case initiated
August 10, 2023
Placed under travel restrictions
February 8, 2024
Criminal trial began