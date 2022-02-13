Skip to content

Brother Sergey Dvurechenskiy

MAY 17, 2024
RUSSIA

“I Am Part of Jehovah’s Family”

The Vyselkovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Dvurechenskiy. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

We are greatly encouraged by the faithful examples of Sergey and others who have found that Jehovah is “a shield to all those taking refuge in him.”—Psalm 18:30.

  1. February 13, 2022

    Authorities searched 31 homes, including Sergey’s, in Vyselki and nearby towns

  2. June 15, 2023

    Criminal case initiated

  3. August 10, 2023

    Placed under travel restrictions

  4. February 8, 2024

    Criminal trial began

 

