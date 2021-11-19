AUGUST 23, 2023
RUSSIA
“I Am Only Growing Stronger”
The Lesosibirsk City Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Valeriy Schitz. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are comforted to know that no matter what trials we experience, we will be supported by Jehovah and our brothers and sisters.—1 Peter 5:9, 10.
Time Line
November 19, 2021
Criminal case initiated
November 25, 2021
Home searched and taken for interrogation
November 26, 2021
Banned from certain activities
May 18, 2022
Placed under a recognizance agreement
April 10, 2023
Criminal trial began