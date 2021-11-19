Skip to content

Brother Valeriy Schitz and his wife, Irina

AUGUST 23, 2023
RUSSIA

“I Am Only Growing Stronger”

The Lesosibirsk City Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Valeriy Schitz. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

We are comforted to know that no matter what trials we experience, we will be supported by Jehovah and our brothers and sisters.—1 Peter 5:9, 10.

  1. November 19, 2021

    Criminal case initiated

  2. November 25, 2021

    Home searched and taken for interrogation

  3. November 26, 2021

    Banned from certain activities

  4. May 18, 2022

    Placed under a recognizance agreement

  5. April 10, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

