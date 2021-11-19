Valeriy Schitz

Born: 1966 (Bolshaya Murta, Krasnoyarsk Territory)

Biography: Worked in construction

Married Irina in 1987. They have two sons

Together with his wife, began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Impressed by the fulfillment of Bible prophecies and the positive effects of applying Bible counsel. Both baptized in 2008

Personal Comments

What have you learned by receiving help and assistance from your spiritual family?

Many brothers and sisters have responded to our situation by offering us their support and assuring us of their love. They have been generous and willing to sacrifice their time and energy in our behalf. I have to admit that it was not easy for me to accept help from others at first. There is more happiness in giving than in receiving, and that is how I have lived my life. But I had to learn to adjust my viewpoint and be willing to accept help. Doing so has allowed me to find joy in seeing others imitate the example set by Jehovah and Jesus in showing love.

What motivates you never to give up?

Every Christian will experience tests of faith. Perhaps not imprisonment, but there will be illness, injustice, or the loss of a loved one. James 1:3 reminds me that the ‘tested quality of my faith produces endurance.’ Therefore, I pour my heart out to Jehovah regularly. And the more I pray, the more confident I feel in my relationship with him. Also, knowing that our worldwide brotherhood is praying for me inspires me and gives me strength. This persecution may sap my physical strength and limit my actions, but it will not succeed. I am only growing stronger.