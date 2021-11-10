Pavel Brilkov

Born: 1958 (Prokopyevsk, Kemerovo Region)

Biography: Made molds for reinforced concrete products. Married Vera in 2017

Learning what God’s Kingdom will do for mankind motivated him to make changes in his life. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2019

Personal Comments

What verse from the Bible has helped you to strengthen your relationship with Jehovah?

I appreciate the words at Isaiah 64:8: “O Jehovah, you are our Father. We are the clay, and you are our Potter; we are all the work of your hand.” Through this verse, I hear Jehovah reassuring me that I am precious to him. I am determined to trust Jehovah as my Father. He has already done so much for me. He has answered my prayers in amazing ways and demonstrated his loving qualities to me. I have no doubt that he will fulfill his promises to put everything back in order.