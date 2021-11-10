Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Brother Pavel Brilkov

NOVEMBER 15, 2023
RUSSIA

“I Am Determined to Trust Jehovah”

“I Am Determined to Trust Jehovah”

The Central District Court of Prokopyevsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Pavel Brilkov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

Although we are saddened by the persecution of our dear brothers and sisters, we are determined to “show a waiting attitude for the God of [our] salvation” as we confidently look forward to future blessings.—Micah 7:7.

Time Line

  1. November 10, 2021

    Home searched. Pavel and Vera both interrogated

  2. May 30, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  3. March 16, 2023

    Placed under travel restrictions

  4. May 25, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

You May Also Like

NEWS RELEASES

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

“I Am Determined to Trust Jehovah”

English
“I Am Determined to Trust Jehovah”
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702023186/univ/art/702023186_univ_sqr_xl.jpg