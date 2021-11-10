NOVEMBER 15, 2023
RUSSIA
“I Am Determined to Trust Jehovah”
The Central District Court of Prokopyevsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Pavel Brilkov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
Although we are saddened by the persecution of our dear brothers and sisters, we are determined to “show a waiting attitude for the God of [our] salvation” as we confidently look forward to future blessings.—Micah 7:7.
Time Line
November 10, 2021
Home searched. Pavel and Vera both interrogated
May 30, 2022
Criminal case initiated
March 16, 2023
Placed under travel restrictions
May 25, 2023
Criminal trial began