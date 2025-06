Aleksandr Protasov

Born: 1956 (Zelenodolsk, Republic of Tatarstan)

Baptized: 2005

Background: Was a metalworker before retiring. Married Svetlana in 1987. They have two sons

Charged with: Participating in religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Sentence: Suspended prison sentence of six years

Personal Comments

What has Jesus’ example taught you about displaying a self-sacrificing spirit?

During Jesus’ last day on earth, despite the tremendous pressure he was under, he did not focus on himself. Instead, he cared for his disciples and remained focused on doing Jehovah’s will. I also want my life to remain centered on doing Jehovah’s will and my love for others to keep growing. I am determined to run the race to the finish, regardless of what circumstances I face. My appreciation for Jehovah’s love and for the support of my spiritual family has never been greater.