“I Am Convinced That Jehovah Loves Me Deeply”

Leonid Pyzhov

Born: 1973 (Kurgan, Kurgan Region)

Baptized: 1995

Background: Worked as a driver. Married Tatyana in 1996

Charged with: Organizing religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Spent nearly six months in pretrial detention and six months under house arrest

Sentence: Three years and six months of forced labor

Personal Comments

What helped you to maintain a positive attitude while in the detention center?

The letters I received from my friends and family reassured me that my brothers and sisters all over the world were praying for me. That really instilled confidence in me. Surprisingly, a guard once told me: “Even if they take your Bible away, no one can take your faith. No one can forbid you from believing.” Other inmates made similar remarks. These comments reminded me that this was an opportunity to show that my faith is real and to prove that I was willing to sacrifice anything for it.