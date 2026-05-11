MAY 11, 2026
RUSSIA
“I Am Convinced That Jehovah Loves Me Deeply”
On April 29, 2026, the Kirovskiy District Court of Omsk convicted Brothers Leonid Pyzhov and Sergey Rygaev. Leonid was sentenced to three years and six months of forced labor. Sergey was sentenced to three years of forced labor. They will be required to live in a correctional facility and perform work at an assigned location in the community.
Profiles
While we eagerly await the time when such cruel persecution is brought to an end, we gain confidence from the words found at Psalm 37:37: “Take note of the blameless one, and keep the upright one in sight, for the future of that man will be peaceful.”