Zhanna Zhavoronkova

Born: 1982 (Ukrainka, Khabarovsk Territory)

Baptized: 2005

Background: Worked as a locomotive crew dispatcher. Zhanna’s mother and son are also Jehovah’s Witnesses. Zhanna suffered two minor strokes during the period of investigation and criminal trial

Charged with: Participating in religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Sentence: Suspended prison sentence of two years and six months

Personal Comments

What helps you overcome discouragement?

Discouragement is like an invisible enemy that is always nearby. I often think of the words at Romans 15:13: “May the God who gives hope fill you with all joy and peace by your trusting in him.” I constantly remind myself that one day injustice and pain will be no more. This hope fills my life with joy despite all I have endured and makes me feel strong when I am weak. Joy is, not about what is around me, but about what is inside me. When I fill my mind with positive thoughts, it leaves no room for negative ones.