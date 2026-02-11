FEBRUARY 11, 2026
RUSSIA
“Hope Fills My Life With Joy”
“Hope Fills My Life With Joy”
On January 30, 2026, the Shakhunskiy Interdistrict Court of the Nizhny Novgorod Region convicted Sisters Larisa Serdtseva, Nina Smirnova, and Zhanna Zhavoronkova and gave them each a suspended prison sentence of two years and six months. They are not required to go to prison at this time.
Profiles
We can find great comfort in knowing that Jehovah will richly reward all those who continue to place their hope in him.—Psalm 25:5.