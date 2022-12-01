Honored to Defend Jehovah’s Name

Sergey Lukin

Born: 1971 (Biysk)

Biography: Runs a fish hatchery

Married Yelena in 1991. They have a son, a daughter, and a granddaughter

Sergey’s mother became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1998. She encouraged him to read the Bible. Sergey was impressed by the internal harmony he saw in God’s Word. Baptized in 2010

Personal Comments

Which verse from the Bible has strengthened you?

When I first became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, I faced a number of difficulties. I lost my job and had to deal with some opposition from my family. During that time, I experienced a period of feeling low. Psalm 118:6 was very comforting to me: “Jehovah is on my side; I will not be afraid. What can man do to me?” When problems arise now, I gain strength from those words. For example, when the authorities came to search my home and take me for interrogation, I knew I had no reason to be afraid. Jehovah granted me remarkable calmness. I felt such joy afterward. It made me think of how the apostles felt after they were flogged on account of Jesus’ name. I understand even more clearly that I have been given the great honor to defend Jehovah’s name. I want to do all I can to be worthy of that honor.