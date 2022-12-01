MAY 21, 2024
RUSSIA
Honored to Defend Jehovah’s Name
Honored to Defend Jehovah’s Name
The Biysk City Court of the Altai Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Lukin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are grateful for Sergey’s example, as it reminds us that our love for Jehovah “casts fear out.”—1 John 4:18.
Time Line
December 1, 2022
Criminal case initiated
January 25, 2023
Apartment and office searched. Interrogated and placed under travel restrictions
January 25, 2024
Criminal trial began