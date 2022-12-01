Skip to content

Brother Sergey Lukin

MAY 21, 2024
RUSSIA

Honored to Defend Jehovah’s Name

The Biysk City Court of the Altai Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Lukin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are grateful for Sergey’s example, as it reminds us that our love for Jehovah “casts fear out.”—1 John 4:18.

Time Line

  1. December 1, 2022

    Criminal case initiated

  2. January 25, 2023

    Apartment and office searched. Interrogated and placed under travel restrictions

  3. January 25, 2024

    Criminal trial began

 

Honored to Defend Jehovah’s Name

