Grateful to Serve Jehovah

Yevgeniy Stefanidin

Born: 1989 (Izhevsk)

Biography: Works in commercial real estate

Yevgeniy was raised as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. When he was ten years old, his grandmother died. The resurrection hope drew him even closer to Jehovah. Baptized in 2006

Married Marina in 2011. They have a daughter

Yevgeniy was diagnosed with cancer in 2022

Personal Comments

What has helped you to maintain a positive outlook while being persecuted?

When I take the time to appreciate my many daily blessings, I am much more joyful. I also remind myself that although Jehovah is allowing me to be persecuted, he is not to blame. He will soon right all the wrongs that have been done to his faithful servants. It is also important to cling to Jehovah and to my brothers and sisters. A sister once told me: “Your smile is very upbuilding. Seeing how you are keeping a positive attitude under these circumstances makes me feel confident and unafraid.” I truly appreciate being part of Jehovah’s family.