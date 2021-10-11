APRIL 1, 2024
RUSSIA
“Giving Up Is Not an Option”
The Nikolaevsk-on-Amur City Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Igor Kletkin, Brother Nikolay Kononenko, and Sister Nadezhda Korobochko. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profiles
We thank Jehovah for the loving care and support he provides to all who trust in him and who declare: “You are my God.”—Psalm 31:14.
Time Line
October 11, 2021
Homes of Igor and Nadezhda searched. Igor placed in a temporary detention center
October 12, 2021
Nadezhda interrogated
October 13, 2021
Igor released from temporary detention
October 14, 2021
Igor and Nadezhda placed under travel restrictions
September 27, 2022
Nikolay placed under travel restrictions
January 16, 2023
Criminal trial began