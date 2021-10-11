Skip to content

Left to right: Sister Nadezhda Korobochko, Brother Igor Kletkin, and Brother Nikolay Kononenko

APRIL 1, 2024
RUSSIA

“Giving Up Is Not an Option”

The Nikolaevsk-on-Amur City Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Igor Kletkin, Brother Nikolay Kononenko, and Sister Nadezhda Korobochko. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profiles

We thank Jehovah for the loving care and support he provides to all who trust in him and who declare: “You are my God.”—Psalm 31:14.

Time Line

  1. October 11, 2021

    Homes of Igor and Nadezhda searched. Igor placed in a temporary detention center

  2. October 12, 2021

    Nadezhda interrogated

  3. October 13, 2021

    Igor released from temporary detention

  4. October 14, 2021

    Igor and Nadezhda placed under travel restrictions

  5. September 27, 2022

    Nikolay placed under travel restrictions

  6. January 16, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

