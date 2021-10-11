Igor Kletkin

Born: 1961 (Nikolaevsk-on-Amur)

Biography: Worked as a chauffeur

After an accident that left his mother paralyzed, Igor wondered why such things happen. Was grateful to receive clear answers from the Bible. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1999

Personal Comments

What helps you to maintain a positive outlook during this difficult time?

I don’t think about this persecution as having split my life into “before” and “after.” Rather, I simply see all of this as part of my service to Jehovah. I keep in mind Jesus’ words at John 15:20: “If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you.” Giving up is not an option for me. That would betray Jehovah, Jesus, and my brothers and sisters. I am determined to provide a good example for others.