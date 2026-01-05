Georgiy Nikulin Released From Russian Prison While His Wife Remains Behind Bars

On December 30, 2025, Brother Georgiy Nikulin was released from prison in Russia. He was convicted and sentenced to four years and two months in prison on August 25, 2022. Including the time he spent in pretrial detention, his sentence is now completed. His wife, Sister Yelena Nikulina, was convicted and sentenced in the same criminal case. She remains in prison and is scheduled to be released on August 11, 2026.

Georgiy’s wife, Yelena, prior to her imprisonment in August 2022

Before his sentencing, Georgiy stood before the court and expressed his complete confidence in Jehovah. He said: “I’m not here because I committed a crime or pose a danger to society. I’m being prosecuted simply for being a Christian, one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.” He added: “I am proud to stand here in this courtroom and speak before you. . . . I am grateful to Jehovah for the strength he has given me and my family. We have peace in our hearts, and we have remained steadfast and positive. Throughout this challenging time in our lives, we have remained loyal to Jehovah and our faith has grown stronger. This has only been possible with his help.”

We are happy that Georgiy has been released. And we remain confident that Yelena’s faith in Jehovah will give her the strength to endure until she and Georgiy are reunited.—Hebrews 10:39.