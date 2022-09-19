Four Brothers Released in Russia

In May 2026, three brothers were released from prison and one from a correctional facility in Russia. Considering the time the brothers spent in pretrial detention or under house arrest, their sentences are now completed.

Brother Vitaliy Manuylov

Vitaliy smiles as he is welcomed by friends and family upon his release

Vitaliy was released from a correctional facility on May 15, 2026. He spent over three months under house arrest and was convicted and sentenced to two years of forced labor on November 19, 2024.

Vitaliy’s sentence required him to perform hard physical labor in a nearby factory. This took a severe toll on his health. Yet, he remained determined to give a good witness by his diligence and good conduct. He commented: “Through it all, I always sensed Jehovah guiding me and leading me. Rather than growing weaker, my faith only grew stronger. I felt like Jehovah and I were working as a team—a team stronger than everyone else put together.”

Brother Nikita Moiseyev

Nikita after his release outside the prison

Nikita was released from prison on May 18, 2026. He spent over two years and five months in pretrial detention and was convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison on September 19, 2022.

Prior to being sentenced, Nikita explained to the court what had helped him endure his long detention up to that point: “If a man can call Jehovah God his friend, he will feel safe under any conditions, in any situation. The fact that I am being persecuted proves that I made the right choice in my life—to be one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.”

Brother Yevgeniy Razumov

Yevgeniy, accompanied by his wife, Natalya, as he leaves the prison colony

Yevgeniy was released from prison on May 18, 2026. He spent over two years and five months in pretrial detention and was convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison on September 19, 2022.

Yevgeniy and his wife, Natalya, were apart for almost six years. In order to visit Yevgeniy in prison, Natalya had to travel approximately 1,280 kilometers (795 mi) each way. She recalled: “My first visit was five months after I suffered a stroke. I would visit my husband three times a year, during the warmer months.” They both expressed great appreciation for the friends who helped Natalya make that difficult journey so that she and Yevgeniy could encourage one another in person. Natalya added: “Jehovah blessed our efforts. His blessings never run out, even when things are very difficult.”

Brother Vladimir Popov

Vladimir, after his release, with his wife, Irina, and their sons and daughter-in-law

Vladimir was released from prison on May 22, 2026. He spent over two years and five months in pretrial detention and was convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison on September 19, 2022.

Vladimir received commendations from the prison for his excellent work ethic and good reputation. His wife, Irina, recalled: “The guards spoke well of Vladimir, and so did his cellmates. One young man contacted me after he was released and told me that although ‘Uncle Vladimir’ was much older than the other men, he was their friend. He was always ready to support them, help them, and give them good advice.” Immediately after Vladimir’s release, he said: “The hardest part in prison was the waiting, but prayer and hope helped. It is important not to lose heart and to keep doing good.”

We rejoice with Vitaliy, Nikita, Vladimir, and Yevgeniy. Their faithful endurance lends powerful evidence to the truth that “with us is Jehovah our God to help us” through all of our tribulations.—2 Chronicles 32:8.